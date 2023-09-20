BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – If you love craft beer and socializing, an upcoming event is the place to be! The City of Bluefield, in collaboration with Visit Mercer County, is hosting Oktoberfest in the Park.

This event will feature live music along with handcrafted beer. Oktoberfest will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Beautification committee member Debrah Ammar encourages the community to come out and support their neighbors.

“Well we want the community to know we really appreciate all of their support in attending this event, because all of our proceeds go to everything we do here for the community,” said Ammar.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite.

Oktoberfest will be held at Bluefield City Park.