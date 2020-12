RONVERCETE, WV (WVNS)– Ollies in Ronceverte found a way to give back to children during this holiday season.

For the first time in recent years, the Ollies store participated in Toys for Tots. The district manager of the store said they wanted to help give back to children in need.

The store is open Monday through Saturday’s from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. The fundraiser will last until Saturday, Dec 12, 2020.