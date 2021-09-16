Olympic-level horse competition comes to The Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Horses and world-class jumpers will be at The Greenbrier from October 13 to October 17, 2021 to attend the ArenaMend Classic.

Gold Medalist from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Ben Maher and USA Team Silver Medalists Laura Kraut, McLain Ward, and Kent Farrington will compete for $746,000 in prize money. This event is a part of the Federation Equestre Internationale CS15 and CS12 show.

Dan Carr, event organizer, and owner of ArenaMend LLC had the idea of combining a top-level horse show and a top resort.

“The vision behind this spectacular event is to combine historic, luxurious, and active amenities with the raw athleticism and the striking beauty of equestrian jumping,” Carr said.

In his past, Carr served as the CEO for one of the best shows in North America, the Palm Beach Masters Series.

Riders from the United States, United Kingdom, Belgium, Spain, Brazil, Switzerland, Mexico, Canada, Israel, Holland, and Sweden are expected to participate in the event. Course designer Alan Wade comes from Ireland.

Day tickets for spectators can be purchased for $45. VIP tickets seat four and include access to the entire weekend. The price starts at $4,500. Food and drinks will be provided by The Greenbrier’s award-winning culinary team and are available a la carte.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ArenaMendClassic.com