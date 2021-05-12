OMEGA holds golf tournament to raise money for Children’s Home Society of WV

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Golfers came out to show support and raise money for the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia. The annual golf outing was held at the Resort at Glade Springs Cobb Course on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. The organization helps children in need in all 55 counties.

Regional Director for Children’s Home Society WV, Marilyn Pearce, said the money raised will go towards the programs the organization offers to families.

“It goes to everyone of our programs and it will enable us to continue serving more and more children and families across the state,” Pearce said.

The golf outing raised more than $58,000 for the organization. Pearce said the support from the community over the last 125 years is amazing.