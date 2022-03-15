BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, Governor Jim Justice and important leaders in Southern West Virginia attended a groundbreaking event held by the City of Bluefield.

Omnis Building Technologies is building a $40 million, 150,000 square foot facility near Bluefield Area Transit and Exit 1. This facility will provide affordable housing in a different way. The factory will make houses that can be put together and ready to move in, in only a couple of days.

President of Omnis, Jonathan Hodson, said they decided on Bluefield for their home because of the accessibility to Interstate I-77.

“Bluefield is a wonderful part of the southern part of the state. It’s essentially located towards a lot of the transit ability to get our products throughout the United States,” Hodson said.

Governor Justice said the future incoming jobs to the area will help keep younger generations in the Mountain State.

“We want to give our young people opportunities and the desire to stay. But, you got to have stuff like this. I mean, this gives us another leg up for our young people to stay, make a living in West Virginia,” Justice said.

However, all figures that spoke at the groundbreaking said that one man was possible for Omnis deciding to call Bluefield home. That man is Executive Director of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority, Jim Spencer.

Spencer said he’s excited to get this project and facility rolling.

“This has been a long time coming we’ve been working on this project for 14 months to land Omnis in Bluefield. The announcement came from the Governor’s Office last month and then today is the groundbreaking. Beautiful weather, beautiful day, and the new 150,000 square foot facility is behind us here so it’s a great day,” Spencer said.

The company said it hopes to become fully operational by the end of 2022.