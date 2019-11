PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– One person was injured in a two car accident on Route 460 near the Walmart and Welcome Center in Princeton.

Dispatchers confirm the call came in at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10. They also confirmed one person was airlifted to a hospital, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

East River Volunteer Fire Department and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

Traffic is flowing normally at this time.