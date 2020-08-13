One dead, another injured in rollover ATV accident near Clear Fork

CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS) — One person is dead, and another was hurt after an ATV-involved accident in Wyoming County.

Oceana firefighters responded to the Clear Fork area at 4:24 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020. They were told two ATV’s flipped on a nearby mountainside. STAT EMS, Jan-Care Ambulance, and General EMS joined them on scene.

The Oceana Fire Department confirmed one person died from their injuries and the other was taken to a local hospital.

Stick with 59 News as this story continues to develop.

