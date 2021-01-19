One dead, one hospitalized after northeast Roanoke house fire; small explosion confirmed

ROANOKE, VA (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS is on the scene of a house fire that left one dead and one injured in northeast Roanoke Monday night.

Officials say crews were dispatched at 6:46 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18, to the 2500 block of Larchwood Street NE for reports of the fire.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they say they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

The department also confirms that a small explosion occurred shortly after crews’ arrival that blew out the structure’s windows.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, one resident has died in the fire and another has been taken to the hospital.

Crews are still on-scene, though the fire has been marked as being under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.