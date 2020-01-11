One dead, two injured in car crash after leading deputies on pursuit

RUPERT, WV (WVNS) – One man is dead and two others are injured after they led Greenbrier County Sherriff’s deputies on a chase through Rupert, WV and crashed their car in the early hours of January 11, 2020.

Sheriff Bruce Sloan confirmed that a deputy attempted to pull over a Ford Pickup truck on Anjean Road near Rupert around 1:28 a.m.

That’s when the pick up truck sped away before the deputy lost sight of it. A few moments later, the deputy found the truck crashed after the driver sped through a sharp intersection.

The driver, identified as 24 year-old Gary Sigman of Summersville, WV, died as a result of his injuries, two passengers in the truck were treated at a local hospital and were later released.

Both passengers advised they attempted to convince the driver to stop for the officer, however he refused to do so.

The pickup truck was reported stolen from the state of North Carolina. The registration plates on the truck were stolen from a different vehicle. Mr. Sigman was armed with a handgun and an AK47 assault rifle was located within the passenger compartment of the pickup truck.

More than $500 of marijuana and 4.5 grams of methamphetamine were also found.

West Virginia State Police assisted with the investigation.