One huge golf tournament still on; coming full circle to fund frontline warriors in training, local restaurants

OHIO COUNTY, WV (WTRF) — While the pandemic hovers over the Ohio Valley, many summer events have called a quits, but one huge golf tournament near and dear to our hearts is still on!

The Heather Miller Memorial Golf Classic is a mere five weeks out but there are some changes this summer.

Heather’s mom, Jody Miller, says at a time where nurses are so needed, she knew she had to find a way to make sure the event continued at Oglebay Park on the path they started 13 years ago; raising money for aspiring Ohio County nurses.

Heather had dreams of being a nurse but just mere months before WVU’s graduation day, her life was cut short; being the passenger of a reckless driving accident.

To date, Heather’s Memorial event has awarded 166 scholarships to local nursing students. And this year, three nursing students from Heather’s alma mater, Wheeling Park, and one from Wheeling Central were awarded.

Pandemic restrictions mean groups will stick together, and golf carts are sanitized.

There’s no meal this year; but something will fill its place. A potential 144 golfers, will not only be paying the way for frontline warriors in training, but also supporting local restaurants, who have taken a major hit during this pandemic.

Giving back becoming the cornerstone in Heather’s memory.

We can hand each golfer a gift card from a local restaurant saying here is something on us. Giving the gift of life to strangers; that’s your ultimate selfless gift and obviously being a nurse, that’s what they do. Dr. Shackleford; he’s seeing some of these girls that have her scholarship that are working with him. And he’s the one that took care of her, so it’s come completely full-circle. Jody Miller, Heather Miller Memorial Golf Classic Memorial, Heather’s mom

Goodie bags will include masks and hand sanitizer and not forgetting the lives Heather saved through being an organ donor, her mom says every golfer will see a glimpse into her life, going home with a powerful book, “Gifted”. The author will also be there at the tournament.

Heather’s anniversary was at the end of March, which is usually when they send out invitations, but this year they held off until June, so right now 15 teams are on the roster, but there’s room for 36!

So, they’re still expecting the community to come out July 31st, and support like in years past, as Heather’s memory continues under one common cause to unite the Ohio Valley.