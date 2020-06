CRUMPLER, WV (WVNS) — One person is injured after an ATV accident in Wyoming County.

Dispatchers confirmed the call came in at 10:32 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 for an accident on Crumpler Road. Only minor injuries were reported.

Wyoming County Sheriff’s deputies, Mullens firefighters, and Jan Care EMS are on scene. The road is still open.