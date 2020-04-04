One injured after car drives into Raleigh County lake

MACARTHUR, WV (WVNS) — One person is taken to a hospital after a car drives into a Raleigh County lake.

Dispatchers told 59News the call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020 for a car that drove into Fitzpatrick Lake in the MacArthur area. It is unclear as to why the car drove into the lake.

One person was taken to a local hospital, with the severity of those injuries unknown at this time. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Mabscott Fire Department, and Jan-Care Ambulance responded.

