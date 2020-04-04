One injured after car drives into Raleigh County lake

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MACARTHUR, WV (WVNS) — One person is taken to a hospital after a car drives into a Raleigh County lake.

Dispatchers told 59News the call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020 for a car that drove into Fitzpatrick Lake in the MacArthur area. It is unclear as to why the car drove into the lake.

One person was taken to a local hospital, with the severity of those injuries unknown at this time. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Mabscott Fire Department, and Jan-Care Ambulance responded.

Stick with 59 News as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News