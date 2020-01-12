One killed in car accident in Greenbrier County

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS)– One person was killed in a single car accident on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

According to Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Lewisburg Detachment, the call came in at 11:39 a.m about a single car accident on Route 92 in White Sulphur Springs.

Troopers did confirm that one person was transported to a local hospital but died as a result of their injuries.

Anthony Creek Fire Department, White Sulphur Springs Fire Department and EMS along with the West Virginia State Police all responded to the scene.

