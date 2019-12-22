One lane closed on I-64 after one car accident

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– One lane is closed on I-64 East after a one car accident on Saturday Dec. 22.

Dispatchers confirm the call came in at 5:00 p.m. about a single car accident near mile marker 158 closing one lane. They said the drive was injured as a result of the accident, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Clintonville Fire Department, Williamsburg Fire Department, Quinwood EMS and Alderson EMS all responded to the accident along with the West Virginia State Police.

