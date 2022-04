LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A major road in Lewisburg is closed on Friday, April 15, 2022, until 2:30 p.m.

According to West Virginia 511, U.S. Route 60 near McElhenny Road will be down to a single lane for road repairs. The closure will run from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.