One lane of Route 19 closed in Cool Ridge as crews respond to accident

COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — Friday, October 10, 2021 5:40 p.m. UPDATE: Route 19 in Cool Ridge is back open as of 5:40 p.m.

Friday, October 10, 2021 5:05 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: One lane was closed along Route 19 in Cool Ridge after a two-car accident on Friday, October 8.

Emergency dispatchers said it happened just after 4 p.m. in front of the Cool Ridge Service Center. As of 5 p.m. on Friday, the northbound lane was closed on Route 19 near the scene of the accident.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, as well as Ghent Fire and EMS responded to the crash. No injuries were reported.

