WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS)– One local liquor store in Greenbrier County is pouring out Russian-sourced vodka.

Greenbrier Valley Liquor Store in White Sulphur Springs won’t sell any Russian liquor in their store. Monday, February 28, 20222, Governor Jim Justice signed an executive order banning the sale of Russian-produced vodka until further notice.

Allie Beard, an employee with Greenbrier Valley Liquor said they took the bottles off of shelves before Justice signed the order.

“We’ve actually pulled off all of our Russian vodka off the shelves at this time because of the conflict with Russia and Ukraine. We feel that it’s kind of our responsibility to kind of support the United States and not contribute to Russia.” Beard said.

Beard said the store will be running a promotional sale for all American produced vodka.