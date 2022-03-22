BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–A former pastry chef is completley changing her career after she decided she wanted a better life for her and her daughter.

Petra Vasale once thought her dream job would look like owning a bakery and working as a pastry chef. But that all changed when she found out that wasn’t her calling.

As a strong single mother to her daughter, she said she needed to do more for her community. So, she decided to go back to school for nursing.

“I needed a more secure life for myself and my daughter. She’s about to be 13, and she has wild ambitions that I need to pay for. Just really some job security and good benefits for us but ultimately I want to be able to help people,” Vasale said.

But, Vasale said another reason she decided to go into nursing was because of her mother. She worked as a labor delivery nurse and passed away from cancer when Vasale was 17 years old. Vasale said all she wants, is to be just like her.

“Even after she passed away, all of the nurses she worked with even to this day, when I meet someone I had never met before, we loved your mom she was a great nurse, she was a great educator. She was my role model,” Vasale said.

Just like the friendships her mother made throughout her career, Vasale is making the same impact.

Hillary Parcell, the department chair of WVU Tech’s School of Nursing, said she is proud of Vasale’s drive.

“I’m super proud of Petra. I know that she’s had previous degrees and opportunities and when she decided that nursing was what she truly wanted and she chose us to help meet that goal. I’m super glad that she chose us,” Parcell said.