UPDATE: Investigators confirm fatal house fire in Hinton

UPDATE Monday, March 2, 2020 10:46 a.m.:

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Investigators believe the fire was an accident and was started near a wood stove and flue. An investigation is still ongoing, and a probable cause is still not found.

Investigators confirmed a 75-year-old man lost his life in the fire. His name has not yet been released.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A structure fire claims the life of one man in Summers County.

Dispatchers confirmed the call came in at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 for a structure fire on Biggs Lane, located outside of Hinton.

A spokesman for the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed one man died as a result from this fire. The cause is unknown at this time.

Summers County Volunteer Firefighters responded to the scene.

