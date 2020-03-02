UPDATE: Investigators confirm fatal house fire in Hinton

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
8e1c6813-b886-4bd1-8224-be2508994f1f-large16x9_ktvo_fire_mgn_1519961395517.jpg

UPDATE Monday, March 2, 2020 10:46 a.m.:

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Investigators believe the fire was an accident and was started near a wood stove and flue. An investigation is still ongoing, and a probable cause is still not found.

Investigators confirmed a 75-year-old man lost his life in the fire. His name has not yet been released.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A structure fire claims the life of one man in Summers County.

Dispatchers confirmed the call came in at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 for a structure fire on Biggs Lane, located outside of Hinton.

A spokesman for the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed one man died as a result from this fire. The cause is unknown at this time.

Summers County Volunteer Firefighters responded to the scene.

Stick with 59 News as this story continues to develop.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Free Egg McMuffins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free Egg McMuffins"

59 News Online Update: March 1, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 News Online Update: March 1, 2020"

Parent of Greenbrier East Student speaks out about conflict at rivalry basketball game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parent of Greenbrier East Student speaks out about conflict at rivalry basketball game"

UPDATE: Jury finds Ariel Bennett guilty on 3 counts of child neglect

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Jury finds Ariel Bennett guilty on 3 counts of child neglect"

Bennett case sets precedent; substance abuse doesn't excuse child neglect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bennett case sets precedent; substance abuse doesn't excuse child neglect"

UPDATE: Honey the shelter gets adopted following online controversy

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Honey the shelter gets adopted following online controversy"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News