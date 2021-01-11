One man injured following suspected hit and run

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One man was taken to the hospital after what police believe was a hit and run.

According to Raleigh County Dispatchers, the call came in around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Dispatchers said it appeared to be a hit and run at the intersection of Robert. C. Byrd Dr. and Cohen Street, but there were no witnesses. They said the man, who is in his late 40’s, was having a seizure when first responders arrived. He was then transported to a hospital in Charleston.

Beckley Police officers told 59News there is no suspect or suspect vehicle. They also said the vehicle was traveling southbound and left the scene.

Beckley Fire Department, Bradley Fire Department, Jancare Ambulance, and Beckley Police Department all responded.

Details are limited at this time.