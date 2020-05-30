One million dollars awarded to McDowell’s Renaissance Village Housing

WELCH, WV (WVNS)– On Thursday, May 28, 2020 Governor Jim Justice announced the Reconnecting McDowell’s Renaissance Village Housing Project will receive an one million dollar grant.

The new apartment building will house McDowell County teachers and public employees. President of the American Federation of Teachers Randi Weingarten said this project will help teachers live in the area they teach in.

“Given that there is a lack of housing for people who come into the community, to teach to do medical care, this was about trying to create economic development, trying to do the first multi story construction start in 50 years and trying to solve the problem of recruiting and retaining teachers.” Weingarten said.

Weingarten says the one million dollar grant was the last piece of the puzzle to be able to finish the construction on the multi story building on main street in Welch. She said rebuilding rural areas is key to their survival.

“By making sure that there’s a coffee shop on the ground floor. By making sure there is some commercial space on the ground floor. It’s a way of also creating some foot traffic in terms of main street and to try and actually create some other economic development.” Weingarten continued.

Weingarten said they plan to complete the Renaissance Village Housing in July.

