BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Since January of 2023, an estimated 1.4 million guns are sold each month, so 59News decided to ask local residents how they feel about gun sales increasing.

The gun purchase increase seems to have become widespread ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw an increase in mass shootings and acts of gun violence.

The month of April alone is the third-highest gun sales month on record, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

Some local residents felt there is no reason for someone to own semi or fully-automatic weapons, and felt unsafe with this increase.

“It makes me a little nervous when people bring live guns into the stores,” said Robert Kline, a Beckley resident. “I know in some states you can do that, but all it takes is one time for somebody to grab that gun and boom- we have a catastrophe.”

Other people such as Randy Tephabock supported each person’s right to own a gun.

“I feel it is everybody’s right to be able to purchase a gun if they need to, whether for hunting or home protection or shooting if they like to shoot competitively,” said Tephabock. “So, I have no problem with that.”

Christopher Parker, a Daniels resident, said gun owners need to be responsible and trained, but it is a part of our freedoms to be able to purchase a gun.

“I think primarily they are used for defense, and we are seeing an increase in violence across the country,” said Parker. “I think people need to be responsible about this, but ultimately it’s good to be able to defend yourself.”

Where people seem to have met in the middle is on forming safer regulations, better background checks and requiring more thorough training on using guns.