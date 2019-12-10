One of four accused of entering Raleigh County mine pleads guilty

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One of the four people accused of breaking into a Raleigh County mine pleads guilty.

Erica Treadway appeared before Judge Andrew Dimlich on Monday, December 9, 2019. According to the prosecutor’s office, she entered a guilty plea to the felony charges of destruction of property and conspiracy.

Back in December 2018, Treadway, along with Eddie Williams, Cody Beverly, and Kayla Williams reportedly entered the Rock House Powellton Mine in Raleigh County. They were the focus of a search and rescue operation that lasted four days.

On Wednesday, December 4, 2019, Eddie Williams passed away due to cancer while on home confinement from his charges. Beverly, 22, died of organ failure the Sunday prior.

Treadway will be sentenced in March 2020.

Kayla Williams has not yet appeared in court. In a January 2019 hearing, her bond was revoked due to a previous indictment.

We will continue to follow this story as it develops.

