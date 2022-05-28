SAULSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — One person is arrested after a high speed chase through Wyoming County.

On Friday, May 27, 2022, around 9 p.m., Wyoming County Sheriffs Deputies tried to pull over a Chevrolet SUV on Rt. 10 in Matheny that was allegedly speeding and had nearly hit an officer’s vehicle.

The driver allegedly sped away in their vehicle through Pineville where the officers with the Pineville Police Department joined the deputies. The driver eventually crashed at the intersection of Rt. 97 and Twin Falls Road in Saulsville.

According to a release, the driver attempted to run away but was caught by officers.

Justin Duncan is charged with Fleeing in a Vehicle with Reckless Indifference, Fleeing on Foot, Obstructing an Officer, Speeding, and No Insurance. He is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.