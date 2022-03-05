WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– A man is dead following a crash in Wyoming County.

According to dispatchers, a call came in just before 11 a.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, for a collision between a vehicle and a side by side on R. D. Bailey Highway near Raimey Addition Rd.



When officers arrived on the scene they found a man that was dead and another person with non-life-threatening injuries, that person was transported to a nearby hospital.



Wyoming County Sheriffs Department, Pineville Fire Department, and Stat EMS all responded.



The cause is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming County Sheriffs Department.

Stick with 59News as we continue to learn more.