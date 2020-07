BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– One person was injured after a car accident on the 400 block of Old Eccles Rd.

Raleigh County Dispatchers told 59News the call came in on Thursday, July 30,2020 around 5:43 p.m. The road is open.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Mabscott Fire Department, and Jan Care EMS responded.