One person is dead after accident in Tazewell County

JEWELL RIDGE, VA (WVNS) — One person has died after an accident in Tazewell County.

On Sunday, July 18, 2021, Virginia State Police responded to an accident on Jewell Ridge Rd. We’re told only one vehicle was involved.

According to a press release, a Ford Explorer ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail. It then went down an embankment, overturned and hit several trees.

The driver, Christopher R. Brown, 45, of Jewell Ridge, Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt, according to Virginia State Police.

There were two other people in the vehicle at the time of the accident; they had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.