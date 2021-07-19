One person is dead after accident in Tazewell County

News
Posted: / Updated:

JEWELL RIDGE, VA (WVNS) — One person has died after an accident in Tazewell County.

On Sunday, July 18, 2021, Virginia State Police responded to an accident on Jewell Ridge Rd. We’re told only one vehicle was involved.

According to a press release, a Ford Explorer ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail. It then went down an embankment, overturned and hit several trees.

The driver, Christopher R. Brown, 45, of Jewell Ridge, Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt, according to Virginia State Police.

There were two other people in the vehicle at the time of the accident; they had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News