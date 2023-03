MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS)– One person is taken to an area hospital with injuries after a crash near the Crossroads Mall.

According to Raleigh County Dispatchers, the call for a two-car crash came in just after 8:00 p.m. on March 23, 2023.

Bradley Fire Department, Jan Care, and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department all responded.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

