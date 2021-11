GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVNS)– One person is injured after a single-car crash in Greenbrier County.

The call came in around 7:02 Friday evening in the Organ Cave area of Greenbrier County. Authorities tell us members from Ronceverte Police, Greenbrier County Ambulance Services, and the Greenbrier County Sheriffs Department responded.



One person was airlifted from the scene, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.



Stick with 59News as this story continues to develop.