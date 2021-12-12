One person transported following crash in Raleigh County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

RALEIGH COUNTY (WVNS)– One person is airlifted after a head-on car collision. It happened on Appalachian Heights Rd. in the Corridor L section of Route 19 around 8:30 p.m. on December 12, 2021.


Raleigh County Sheriffs department, Bradley Prosperity Fire Department, Mount Hope Fire Department, and Jan Care responded.


The condition of the victim is unknown at this time


The southbound lane has reopened, northbound is still closed and you’re asked to avoid the area.

This situation is developing. Stick ith 59News for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories