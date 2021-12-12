One person transported following crash in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY (WVNS)– One person is airlifted after a head-on car collision. It happened on Appalachian Heights Rd. in the Corridor L section of Route 19 around 8:30 p.m. on December 12, 2021.



Raleigh County Sheriffs department, Bradley Prosperity Fire Department, Mount Hope Fire Department, and Jan Care responded.



The condition of the victim is unknown at this time



The southbound lane has reopened, northbound is still closed and you’re asked to avoid the area.

This situation is developing. Stick ith 59News for updates.