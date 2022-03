MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– One person was taken to the hospital after a tractor-trailer overturned on I-77 Northbound on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

According to dispatchers, the call came in around 6:33 p.m. for an overturned truck near mile marker 26.5. Ghent Fire Department, Beaver Fire Department, and Jan-Care all responded.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time. Stick with 59News as we continue to learn more.