One positive COVID-19 case confirmed at Bradshaw Elementary School

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — McDowell County Schools in conjunction with the McDowell County Health Department confirmed one positive COVID-19. The confirmed case is from Bradshaw Elementary.

After conducting an initial investigation, it was determined by the Health Dept. that the school will close on Nov. 6, 2020 for deep cleaning of the campus Contact tracing is currently being conducted.

Students and staff not quarantined by the Health Department will return to campus on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

The confirmed case is believed to have resulted from community events and/or contact and not from transmission within the school.

In accordance with privacy laws, information specific to this case will not be released publicly, however this announcement is made to keep the community informed of the transmission of COVID-19 locally.