One positive COVID-19 case confirmed at Lewisburg Elementary School

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Administrators with Greenbrier County Schools confirm one positive COVID-19 case from an individual at Lewisburg Elementary School (LES).

As a result of this case, all LES students will learn remotely on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 to allow for contact tracing. This will also allow for deep cleaning and sanitization of effected areas.

Contact tracing is underway, and those identified as close contacts will be notified and quarantined. Lewisburg Elementary looks to reopen the campus on Monday, Nov 16, 2020.

Due to Federal HIPAA guidelines, no other information about this case will be given.