One shot, two arrested after attempted robbery in Raleigh County turns violent

COLCORD, WV (WVNS) — Two men are in jail after an attempted robbery in Raleigh County turned violent.

Deputies went to a home on Dakota Court in Colcord for a welfare check on Jan. 26, 2021. Witnesses told them they saw possible blood on the door of the home and those inside left in a white car. Deputies later searched the home and determined it was the scene of a shooting.

Investigators learned the victim, Devonte Saddler, was at the home with Sidney Williams and Michael Foley. Deputies determined Foley and Williams arrived at the home with the intent to rob Saddler. According to court documents, the robbery turned violent and a fight broke out, leading to Saddler being shot. He was taken to Raleigh General Hospital for injuries.

Saddler told deputies Williams and Foley came to the home and demanded money from him before assaulting and shooting him.

Foley and Sidney were arrested and each charged with Malicious Assault and Robbery. Sidney is also facing one count of Fugitive from Justice. They are both are Southern Regional Jail. Foley’s bond is set at $50,000 and Williams is set at $75,000.