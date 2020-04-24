One Voice receives emergency funding during COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One Voice in Raleigh County was awarded a $1,600 grant from the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, thanks to the Beckley Area Foundation. Program Director, Melonie Terry, said this money allows them to keep their children’s feeding program, Food for Angels, running during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is designed to bridge that food insecurity gap on the weekend for children, school aged kids, that have food insecurities at home over the weekend,” Terry said. “So, this funding that we have received will help us to sustain that program, will help us to continue to provide the bags of snacks we provide for students.”

One Voice currently serves two schools in Raleigh County. It also provides food and snack bags to those on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re working with first responders,” Terry said. “We keep some fire departments, local volunteer fire departments in stock with the food and bags of snacks. We also work with law enforcement and with CPS workers. They’re on the front lines as well.”

While offices are closed during the stay at home order, Terry said everyone is working from home to serve their communities. She said it takes a village to keep non-profits open, especially during these difficult times.

“Have much we appreciate the Beckley Area Foundation and their work in our community,” Terry sad. “If it wasn’t for them, a lot of non profits would not be able to fulfill their mission.”

While they are working from home during the pandemic, One Voice employees can still be reached on Facebook. They can also be contacted at all of their locations:

Wyoming County Office: 304-732-7701

Raleigh County Office: 681-238-5724

Logan County Office: 304-784-1932 or 304-752-5800