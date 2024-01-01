BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, December 29, 2023, authorities responded to a shooting incident in Raleigh County that left one woman dead.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., officers of the Beckley Police Department responded to a shooting incident that occurred inside a vehicle parked in the Beckley Crossing Shopping Center.

Upon arrival, they discovered one woman victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Emergency medical services responded, and transported the victim to a local hospital where she was later declared deceased.

Responding officers were able to take 28-year-old Deshawn Lawson into custody at the scene. The initial investigation suggests that this shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Mr. Lawson was charged with First Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony and Wanton Endangerment.