BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Summertime means children go to Summer Camp!

Open Heart Ministries in Bluefield held their summer camp for children ages two to 14. Children received breakfast, lunch, and a snack as well as learn while they’re having fun.

A volunteer with the camp, Kimberley Newbill said thanks to sponsors, some children went to the camp on scholarship.

“It’s a minimal fee but still a fee nonetheless. So these businesses kicked in so these kids could be in a safe, structured environment,” Newbill said.

Newbill said applications are still open for children who want to attend camp. To sign up registration forms are available at the Open Heart Ministries Cafe located at 415 Federal Street, Bluefield, West Virginia.