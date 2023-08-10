FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– The State Fair of West Virginia is a 10-day event that people look forward to every year.

From timeless carnival games to concerts to horse shows, to jaw-dropping rides, the fair has everything.

Families and groups of friends that arrived early even had no lines and could go right in. After having fun shopping around and watching live animal shows, many families would stop to refuel on tasty, one-of-a-kind food.

For some people who attend every year- the fair is truly something special.

“I remember being as a kid I used to go to the fair and have fun,” said Billy Kline, a carnival game worker at the fair. “Now being able to work here, and have other people’s families have fun at the fair, it makes my day go by.”

In one section of the fairgrounds, West Virginia Department of Agriculture members brought both fun and learning to fairgoers.

The organization represented their laboratories, farmer’s markets, produce safety industry, dairy industry and more. Each table station offered free merch, information and fun activities from each department. One of the goals of the booth was to spread knowledge about each department in an entertaining way.

Millie Taylor, Assistant Director of Regulatory and Environmental Affairs, said kids could also learn about agriculture and food while playing fun games.

“Everybody loves Bessie, our milking cow, so all the kids come and “milk” our wooden cow- they think it’s great,” said Taylor. “We have inflatables for the kids, we have golf, we have a “Germ City” in a glow tent where they can look at germs on their hands.”

Many people at the fair were also looking forward to the live performance of Yung Gravy at the Grandstand Marketplace.