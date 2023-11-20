Raleigh County, WV (WVNS) — Monday was opening day for buck firearm season, but local businesses have been feeling the impact for several days before.

Ronnie Wood, president and owner of Flat Top Arms, said that hunters have been coming in frequently to have their firearms checked and boresighted, purchase new firearms, scopes, and ammo, and ready their hunting licenses. He explained that Friday and Saturday saw an influx of hunters who were hectically getting ready for Monday morning.

The same goes for J&J Kountry Korner, in Crab Orchard. Brittany Meadows, a supervisor for the store, said that hunters were coming in to purchase licenses and tags, as well as deer corn, gas, and propane.

Monday morning was busy as well for Hunter’s Choice in Shady Spring. Owner Gary Redden said they were slammed as soon as their doors opened at 8 a.m. He also said that they’d had 50 deer brought in before 11, and are expecting to double the number by the end of the day.

Buck firearm season runs through December 3rd, but for these local businesses it could remain busy for days to weeks after the season closes.

For more information about these businesses; Flat Top Arms can be reached at (304) 255-9470, J & J Kountry Korner can be reached at (304) 253-4583, and Hunter’s Choice can be reached at (304) 763-0661.

For more information about buck firearm season, the Beckley Department of Natural Resources can be reached at (304) 256-6945.