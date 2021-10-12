Operation Invictus catches man wanted for Mcdowell County murder

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Arthur Greer, 49, was arrested by the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office and Deputy U.S. Marshals in Bristol, Virginia in September.

Michael Baylous, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of West Virginia, said the arrest was made in connection to a cold case homicide in Mcdowell County.

U.S. Marshals announced 44 felony arrests, including Greer’s, made through Operation Invictus with the CUFF Task Force on October 12, 2021.

Greer was in possession of four guns at the time of his arrest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories