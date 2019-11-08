Operation Mountaineer Highway sends two more dealers to prison

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Two New Jersey men are sentenced to prison after they were caught selling drugs through multiple states. United States Attorney Mike Stuart made the announcement on Thursday Nov. 7, 2019.

Fuquan Hagler, 40, was sentenced to three years followed by a three years of supervised release. While Brian Kelly, 46, was sentenced to five years in prison and four years of supervised release.

“Hagler and Kelley were dealers in a multi-state, poly-drug network responsible for bringing significant quantities of drugs into southern West Virginia,” stated U.S. Attorney Stuart.

In June 2018 Hagler admitted that he worked with people who were a part of a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that would distribute oxycodone pills from West Virginia to New Jersey. Prior to the distribution, Hagler was in a vehicle stopped by the Pennsylvania State Police. They found around 997 pills in a secret compartment in the car. Hagler said he was planning to deliver the pills to another member of the DTO to be sold in southern West Virginia.

In July 2018 Kelley admitted that he was transporting controlled substances from New Jersey to West Virginia. Kelley informed investigators that he went to Hagler’s house in Fayette County and picked up more than $21,000 to give to another member of the DTO. Later on that day police had stopped the car Kelley was driving, and seized the money and approximately 639 grams of cocaine in a hidden car compartment.

U.S. Attorney Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force. They were assisted by West Virginia State Police, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, The Beckley/Raleigh County Drug Task Force, the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, the Fayetteville Police Department and the Oak Hill Police Department.