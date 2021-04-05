‘Operaton: Spring Cleaning’ nets drugs, 19 arrests in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Law enforcement agencies in Greenbrier County arrested multiple people and seized drugs as part of Operation: Spring Cleaning.

West Virginia State troopers, Greenbrier County Sheriff’s deputies, and Lewisburg Police officers arrested a total of 19 drivers on Friday, April 2, 2021. The joint effort spearheaded by Greenbrier County Prosecutor Pat Via also discovered 21 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of heroin, and a gun.

According to investigators, the operation also led to four parole violations and three probation violations, all of which were sex offenders.

Those arrested were arraigned and are now in jail.