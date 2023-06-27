BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Representatives from counties across the state are meeting in Raleigh County on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 1 P.M., to elect a delegate to a non-profit agency which will distribute opioid settlement monies.

Representatives from eleven counties are set to meet at the Raleigh County Courthouse to elect a single delegate to the West Virginia First Foundation.

Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver said on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, that the people in those cities and counties make up Region 6, which includes Raleigh County.

Governor Jim Justice will appoints five delegates to the West Virginia First Foundation, whom the Senate must also approve, once the regional delegates are selected. All six state regions must elect a single delegate by July 17, 2023.

“Raleigh County, Lester, Sophia, Mabscott, us, and the city of Beckley, we will hopefully get together and have one delegate represent all of us,” Tolliver said.

He added Raleigh County expects a total of $9.3 million among disbursements for the county, the City of Beckley, Lester, Mabscott and Sophia.