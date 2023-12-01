Beckley, WV (WVNS) – Optimum retail stores are hosting an event to help bring in the holiday season.

In coordination with local organizations including the Salvation Army, retail stores across West Virginia will be hosting a toy collection drive. Residents can stop by and donate toys through December 15, 2023.

Barb Miller, Store Manager for the Optimum Beckley Location, said this is the first time she has hosted this event for Optimum.

At the Beckley location alone she had several residents stop by to give back.

“It’s wholesome and it’s humbling. It shows myself and others that as Optimum, we’re here to the support the community. We’re here to support the community that we live and work in,” Miller said.

Miller says if you wish to donate a toy, it must be new and unwrapped to help with the donation process.