Organization finds sturdier design for Raleigh County Blessing Boxes

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local organization started an initiative to help the community.

The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition started placing blessing boxes around the community. Before the holidays, they noticed the boxes were damaged and vandalized. Organizers reached out to The City of Beckley Parks and Recreation Department and they came up with a new, sturdier design for the blessing boxes. Now, they can continue stocking these boxes around Raleigh County with resources for those who need it most.

Carol Workman is the Outreach Captain for the Beckley chapter of Women’s March West Virginia. Her and Mary Wicks, the secretary of the Raleigh County branch of the NAACP, have the responsibility of one of the blessing boxes.

“I have kept trying to figure out why would somebody want to do something like this. We’re only here to help people and we know a lot of people need help in this area. Also, a lot of us stocking the blessing boxes are low income ourselves so we know there is a need,” Workman said.

All six damaged blessing boxes were replaced and the undamaged ones will also be replaced with the new design to prevent further damage. Organizers encourage the community to stock the blessing boxes near them.