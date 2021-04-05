Organizations bring water to Minden for Mutual Aid Monday

MINDEN, WV (WVNS) — Local organizations join together to provide clean water for a community.

Monday, April 5, 2021 is mutual aid Monday. As a part of the day, WV New Jobs Coalition, THRIVE organization and several others passed out clean water to people in Minden. Not only do they want to help people right now, they are also working to help find a long term solution.

Ethan Schaffer, Regional Organizing Director for WV New Jobs Coalition, said they hope to bring awareness to the water issue in these places, and hopefully get the attention of legislators.

“We’re hoping this water lasts residents about a month, but the truth of the matter is, this cannot continue. We need our elected officials to step up and make sure that these folks have access to clean water, something that is a natural resource and everyone deserves to have,” Schaffer said.

There were other events around the state, as well. They focused on issues besides water, like the opioid epidemic, and poverty.