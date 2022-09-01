BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Two organizations in Mercer County still want to help fight against COVID-19.

The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) and the Bluefield Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated held a COVID testing center and booster shot clinic.

The Sorority even won an award from their Regional Conference for their efforts to combat the pandemic.

Carolyn Williams, the financial secretary of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated Bluefield Alumnae Chapter said in the first year of their partnership with PAAC, they gave out over 600 COVID-19 vaccinations, but they want to give out more this year.

“We’re working with PAAC to try as hard as possible to get more people to take their boosters. We do know there are some that haven’t had their first booster yet but we’re trying to encourage everyone to do so,” Williams said.

Williams added they plan to continue more vaccination clinics as long as they possibly can.