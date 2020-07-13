Organizations looking to buy, preserve site of colonial fort in Greenbrier County

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Efforts are underway in Greenbrier County to purchase and preserve the site of a colonial fort that was used to protect settlers before and during the Revolutionary War.

The Archaeological Conservancy, the West Virginia Land Trust, and the Greenbrier Historical Society are looking to raise $125,000 to buy the site of Arbuckle’s Fort and 25 acres surrounding it. Dr. Stephen McBride, an archaeologist for McBridge Preservation Services, said after the purchase, the groups plan to create a public historical preserve with signs, trails, and exhibits.

“It’s a really important site in the local history, and it’s a really important site in terms of its archaeological information, and we would like to use it to communicate important activities that took place here,” McBride explained.

The Outdoor Heritage Conservation Fund already committed $25,000 for management of the proposed preserve.