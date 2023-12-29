PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Downtown Countdown in Mercer County will feature ice sculptures, crafts, live performances and many other novelties on Sunday, December 31, 2023, in Princeton, a founding member of the annual event said.

Lori McKinney, the director and co-founder of The Riff Raff Arts Collective in Princeton said her group and county officials are not surprised by the success of the event, which can draw thousands to the Mercer Street Grassroots District, a targeted downtown revitalization neighborhood on Mercer Street in Princeton.

“The people who have cooperated to make the downtown and all these events what they are, all of us always had the vision,” said McKinney on Friday, December 29, 2023. “We knew it was possible. We didn’t think it was going to take this long, honestly, but here we are, where things have really hit a stride, and there’s more people, you know, really seeing the vision now.”

Times, tickets and event are available at the Downtown Countdown website.