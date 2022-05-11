PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– May is National Mental Health Awareness Month and one group looks to make a positive impact.

The Mercer County Coalition for Healthy Families held a “Chalk the Walk” event to spread awareness about self-harming and suicide.

Community members spent their day drawing inspirational messages on the sidewalks of downtown Princeton, Bluefield, and Matoaka. One of the organizers, Kathy Easley, lost her daughter to suicide four years ago.

Easley said the community needs to wake up and start talking about these issues.

“Hopefully in these types of outreach programs we can offer help and hope and extending an olive branch and a hug to whoever may need one,” Easley said.

Easley added the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is located nationally and throughout the Mountain State.

If you or anyone is struggling with mental health, help is available, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.